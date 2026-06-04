Israeli retail chains line up to sell cars

The sale of Kia cars by supermarket chain Osher Ad, which scored considerable initial success this week, has spurred moves by other supermarket chains in Israel in this area. From enquiries by "Globes" among vehicle importers it emerges that in the past few months there have been several approaches by large retailers, physical and online, to importers and leasing companies about cooperation in marketing cars.

The emphasis is on "zero kilometer" cars and surplus stocks of vehicle brands in demand. ("Zero kilometer" cars are cars sold by importers to, for example, leasing companies, which then sell them to consumers. The cars are officially secondhand, and their prices are below the list price, but they are actually new and have never been driven.) In most cases the cooperation proposed is on a consignment basis, without the vehicles actually being purchased by the retail chains, which instead will earn a sales commission. According to estimates in the industry, there are over 10,000 "zero kilometer" cars that the importers are seeking to offload.

Among the chains concerned is Rami Levy, which is at an advanced stage of examining the possibility of selling new cars, probably through its new stock chain. It announced several months ago that it was considering entering this field, but it is not yet known in what format and with which importers.

Dutch chain SPAR, which began operating in Israel two years ago, is also believed to be likely to take on vehicle marketing. In April this year, motor vehicle group Lubinski signed an agreement to buy 50% of SPAR Israel.

Lubinski imports Peugeot, Citroen, Opel and MG cars into Israel. I also imports motorcycles, bicycles, and sports equipment. In these products too there is potential synergy with the retail chains. Lubinski stated in response that there were no such plans on the agenda at present.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 4, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.