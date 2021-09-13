Israeli sleep diagnostics co Itamar Medical sold for $538m

Itamar Medical Ltd. (TASE:ITMR; Nasdaq: ITMR), which produces devices for diagnosing sleep disorders, is being sold for $538 million. Itamar Medical's current market cap is $338 million, so the acquisition price represents a premium of about 50%.

The buyer is ZOLL Medical, an international manufacturer of medical devices and provider of accompanying software solutions.

Under the terms of the sale agreement, which was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of ZOLL Medical and Itamar Medical, ZOLL Medical will pay $31 cash for every ADS (American depositary share) in Itamar Medical, equivalent to $1.03 (NIS 3.3) per share.

In response to the news, Itamar Medical's share price is up nearly 34% on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

The deal is subject to approval by the shareholders of Iatmar Medical, regulatory approvals, and other customary preconditions. The companies expect the deal to be completed within three to four months.

Itamar Medical's activity is expected to continue at its offices and labs in Caesarea and Herzliya, including R&D and production.

