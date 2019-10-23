Israeli speech recognition co Hi Auto raises $4.5m

Israeli speech recognition startup Hi Auto has completed a $4.5 million seed round led by the Israeli car importer Delek Motors and Hi Auto's acting chairman Zohar Zisapel. Other investors were Allied Holdings (holding company of car importer Champion Motors), Singapore based Goldbell Group, a leader in the field of distributing and leasing of industrial vehicles, and Plug & Play, which works with automotive corporate partners to introduce innovation.

Hi Auto, which is set to demonstrate the world's first audio-visual commercial solution for speaker separation and speech enhancement, is planning to use the funds from the seed round to complete the development of its first product, launch sales and expand its team.

Speech recognition platforms today suffer from poor recognition rates in a noisy environment such as kids in the back seat of cars, ambulances passing by, or heavy rain. Hi Auto’s audio-visual approach will eliminate all noise and will make a voice recognition platform work reliably under any noise condition.

The solution can be applied in a broad range of use cases in various fields where there is a need for speech recognition and clear conversations, including automotive, contact centers, video conferences and robots serving customers in the hospitality industry. At this stage Hi Auto is focusing on the automotive sector and earmarking the new technology as a solution for the problem of voice-based vehicle control.

Hi Auto is based in Tel Aviv and was founded in February 2019 by CEO Roy Baharav, CTO Eyal Shapira and Zohar Zisapel, who serves as acting chairman and an investor in the company.

Hi Auto will demonstrate at CES 2020 to be held January 7-10 in Las Vegas a prototype of the world's first commercial solution for driver speech recognition that separates the driver's voice, blocks out all other passenger voices and noises inside and outside the vehicle. The solution combines for the first time the use of a microphone that is placed in front of the targeted speaker along with a camera that tracks the speaker’s lips. The system is based on a deep learning software program that is installed on device and eliminates noise which cannot be achieved with the sole use of audio techniques. The company has already established contact with top automotive players, which are expected to examine its technology in early 2020.

Baharav said, "From buying train tickets, through controlling navigation to commanding a car to change lanes, speech recognition is quickly becoming the method of choice to control devices for the majority of the world. However, when devices operate in multiple speaker environments and noisy environments, their reliability goes down dramatically. Our audio-visual approach is able to focus on the speaker and remove all noises as if the speaker was talking from a recording room. Our solution will make the speech recognition experience in the car and in other environments more satisfying for consumers and enable the introduction of more complex and sensitive capabilities by OEMs."

