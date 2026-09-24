Third of young Israelis trust AI more than their parents - survey

Even a swift survey of the digital space leads to the conclusion that Israel is readily adopting artificial intelligence innovations, in companies, but even more in private life. Figures from Mastercard confirm this perception, and reveal that adoption is especially widespread among teenagers (aged 13-18).

Through research company Opinium, Mastercard recently carried out a survey among 26,000 adults and teenagers in thirteen European countries and in Israel. The survey found that Israelis lead by some way in adoption of AI agents to make purchases, and are far ahead of the European average.

68% of teenagers in Israel believe that AI agents will do their shopping in the future (European average: 57%), and a quarter of them prefer AI’s recommendations to those of their parents. Among 17-18 year-olds the proportion rises to 32%. It looks as though authority is slowly passing to machines, but another figure enters the picture: it turns out that only 19% rely on AI agents’ recommendations more than on those of their friends. In other words, peer groups have strength that AI agents will find it hard to overcome.

A third of teenagers say that AI already helps them in making purchasing decisions, comparing alternatives, finding out prices, and obtaining recommendations. Half of them believe that within a few years it will become one of their main ways of making purchases. Among their parents, only a fifth are aided by AI in making purchasing decisions.

Dear agent, buy me a shirt

What products will teenagers be prepared to let AI agents buy for them in the future? 60.5% chose fashion and footwear, 44% electrical products and technology, 43% gifts, and 42% personal care products. Among their parents, the leading categories are different: 52% chose vacations, 51% home and cleaning products, 46% food and beverages, and 42% fashion and footwear. Most adults, however, will not allow an AI agent to complete a purchase without their final approval.

The findings bring home the extent to which use of AI is a consumer skill that the younger generation is rapidly developing, and how much brands have to adapt to the new era. A brand that doesn’t manage to stand out in AI tools or attract the attention of agents will have a problem.

"Israel has again demonstrated that it is among the first countries to adopt the next generation of consumer technology," says Mastercard Israel CEO Eyal Paz. "The fact that teenagers already rely on AI recommendations more than on their parents illustrates how close the change is.

"And yet, the study shows that in Israel recommendations from friends remain more important than in most European countries, which highlights the fact that the key to success is not just technology but trust."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 24, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.