Israeli telehealth co XRHealth raises $7m

Israeli telehealth company XRHealth has announced closing a $7 million financing round was led by Bridges Israel, Flint Capital, and 20/20 HealthCare Partners. The extended reality and therapeutic applications company will use the funds to expand its telehealth platform to support more clinicians and patients for virtual/augmented reality therapy.

XRHealth has created virtual reality clinics that provide remote care to patients throughout the US and is covered by most major health insurance companies as well as medicare. One of the unique features that VR therapy provides is virtual support groups, where patients with similar conditions can connect anonymously and remotely with leading physicians moderating the group. XRHealth support groups are tailored for patients with the following conditions: Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinsons, breast cancer, menopause, an injury that effects motor function, anxiety, chronic pain, fibromyalgia, substance abuse, post-stroke rehabilitation, brain injury and others.

XRHealth CEO Eran Orr said, "Telehealth has emerged on the medical scene as a crucial medium of care for patients throughout the world. Virtual and augmented reality technologies offer a unique platform for patients to be treated since they are immersed in a world that is designed completely to help them heal. We have taken this a step further, by adding support groups and virtual clinics so that anyone can receive the care they need, no matter where they are."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 22, 2020

