Israeli thermal imaging co Adasky raises $15m

Israeli thermal imaging startupAdasky has announced that it has raised $15 million as part of a Series B financing round from existing shareholders Kyocera Corporation and Sungwoo-Hitech Co. Ltd. The company is developing and manufacturing thermal imaging (LWIR) systems for automotive and pedestrian safety and the new funds will help fulfil demand and advance the company's shift toward mass production.

The company's high-resolution LWIR thermal imaging solutions are designed and manufactured in-house, end-to-end, and will be applied to vehicle safety systems for ADAS/AV solutions and smart city infrastructure (V2I).

Adasky offers three solutions based on its core technology: Viper - a small, solid-state, and cost-effective LWIR thermal camera, designed for vehicle perception safety systems; Sharp Vision - a high-resolution thermal camera and software for stationary V2I and smart city roadway applications; and Viper-R - thermal cameras adapted due to Covid-19 for elevated body temperature screening in crowded places.

Adasky CEO Yakov Shaharabani said, "I'm very grateful for our partners and their continued support and belief in ADASKY's team and vision, especially in times of global uncertainty. We welcome this new investment as further validation of ADASKY's ingenuity and technological capabilities."

"Drivers cannot rely on current ADAS to prevent collisions, especially when it concerns pedestrians at night. ADASKY is developing the right solution. We are excited to continue our support to ADASKY in its mission to save lives" said Mun Yong Lee, President of Sungwoo Hitech.

