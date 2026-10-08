Israeli vehicle noise reduction co plans New York IPO

The primary market in the US is fairly tepid. In the third quarter there were just 30 IPOs, and several companies that had planned a flotation decided to forego it. Despite this, an Israeli technology company is aiming at a small IPO in New York. Ness Ziona-based Silentium has issued a prospectus in advance of a $15 million offering at a valuation that could reach $44 million. Silentium, headed by Yoel Naor, is a developer of acoustic solutions designed to reduce and manage noise for car passengers.

According to the prospectus, the company’s technology facilitates reduction of unwanted noise and creates what it describes as a personal sound bubble, which it claims makes car journeys more comfortable and safer. It says that its solutions are adapted to the computer, control, and audio systems in the vehicle, and that it is working directly with OEM manufacturers. According to the company’s figures, the technology is already installed in 1.8 million vehicles. Nevertheless, it describes itself as being at the development stage.

In the first half of 2026 Silentium’s revenue totaled $1.5 million, 44% less than in the first half of 2025, while its loss widened by 22.7% to $27 million. Since it was founded, the company has accumulated losses of $80.3 million, and its prospectus carries a going concern qualification. Silentium states that it is dependent on raising external capital in order to continue as a going concern.

Silentium, which was founded in 1997, employs 36 people, among them acoustics experts and software engineers. It plans to use the cash raised in the IPO to expand its customer base among OEM manufacturers, for R&D, and for expansion into tangential markets.

The main shareholders in Silentium are director Larry Krauss’s Black Inc., which after the flotation will have a 15.9% stake, and Dr. Sigang Qin, also a director, who will hold 5%.

The underwriter for the offering is ThinkEquity. Silentium is aiming at a share price of $6-8. If the offering is successful, Silentium will be traded under the ticker SIAI on the NYSE American exchange, owned by NYSE Euronext and intended for small and growth companies.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 8, 2026.

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