Israel's Emza providing visual sensing tech for new Dell laptops

Givatayim-based Tiny AI visual sensing company Emza Visual Sense has announced that its WiseEye technology is providing AI-based visual sensing in a range of new Latitude, Inspiron and Precision laptops from Dell.

The company says that its ultra-low-power WiseEye NB system runs unique Machine Learning (ML) and Neural Network based algorithms for advanced human detection features in the new laptops

Emza’s algorithms, executed by Himax Technologies’ ultra-lowpower AI processor, provide contextual awareness with the ability to visually detect user engagement levels based on presence, movements, and facial direction, contributing to better display power management and maximizing battery life.

Among the key features of WiseEye NB are: Look Away Detect - to conserve display power and protect data, always-aware AI algorithms adaptively dim the screen when the user is not engaged, then return it to its original intensity when the user’s face re-orients to the display; On-looker Detection - the system will recognize if a second person is looking at the screen within the field of view, and automatically blur it to conceal sensitive information; Reliable Presence Detection - enhanced wake-on-approach and Express Sign-In capability as well as screen lock/unlock.

Through integration with Dell Optimizer, users can set detection alerts for specific scenarios.

"Because Emza’s WiseEye is uniquely designed as a tiny, self-contained solution incorporated into the notebook camera module, it is very easy to integrate with any notebook platform," said Karun Reddy, Distinguished Engineer and Sensing Technologist, in CTO, Dell. "This flexibility is a significant asset to Dell, making it possible for us to offer these powerful human detection applications across a range of our products. The WiseEye enabled applications add real value for our customers in terms of privacy, security, and device battery life, especially with today’s hybrid work experience."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 19, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.