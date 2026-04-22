Israel's population grew 1.4% over past year

Israel's population has reached 10.244 million on the eve of Israel's 78th Independence Day, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports.

The population has grown by 1.4% or 146,000 since last Independence Day. Over the year, 177,000 babies were born, 21,000 people immigrated to Israel and 48,000 people died, and 45,000 Israelis left the country to live abroad.

Israel's population comprises 7.790 million Jews and others (76%). 2.157 million Arabs (21.1%) and 296,000 foreigners (2.9%).

When the state was established in 1948, the country had a population of 806,000. The population has thus increased more than 12-fold since then.

45% of the world’s Jewish population currently lives in Israel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 22, 2026.

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