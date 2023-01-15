SPAC led by Izhar Shay raises $143m on Nasdaq

The SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) trend has cooled somewhat since the peak of two years ago, but there are still those finding opportunities. At the end of last week, a new SPAC, Israel Acquisitions Corp. (Nasdaq: ISRLU), was floated in New York, raising $143 million amid high demand. The cash raised is earmarked for investment in the Israeli technology market.

The chairperson of the company is Izhar Shay, a member of Knesset for the Blue & White party from 2019 to 2021 and minister of science and technology from 2020 to 2021. The CEO is Ziv Elul, who managed adtech company Fyber until it was sold for $600 million in 2021. Among the directors are Roy Zisapel, CEO of technology company Radware (Nasdaq: RDWR) and Daniel Recanati, founder and CEO of investment company Rhodium.

The company believes that there are dozens of Israeli companies that are possible acquisition targets, and as far as it is concerned the fact that the number of SPACs has shrunk reduces competition. The company’s prospectus states that it will focus on areas that it views as growth opportunities, among them cloud computing, cybersecurity, and fintech.

Asked how Israel Acquisitions Corp. succeeded in its offering in such weak market conditions, Shay told "Globes", "There was a combination of circumstances here. At the end of last year, quite a few SPACs returned money to investors and announced that they were ceasing their activity for all kinds of reasons, and the result is a shortage of a product that for a certain category of investor is a popular one - that is, our timing was good.

"The falls in stock prices and the changes in the market in the past year repositioned the SPAC as a good alternative, and against that we presented an excellent and very attractive team, and a strategy focused on the Israeli market, which is a subject all of its own. The investors, who are almost all Americans, believe in this market and want to invest in it. All this together led to the offering going successfully with very nice demand.

"For me, the most heartening thing was the sweeping support for Israeli high-tech. We talked to dozens of investors who are not characterized by Zionism or Jewishness or any connection to Israel, and the subject of Israeli high-tech as a source of significant companies arose time and again. All the feedback was supportive."

"I hope we represent added value and not just money

"In the past couple of years, SPACs have come to be regarded cynically as a financial instrument with management that disappears after the merger. W have a team with a great deal of experience and the ability to understand companies and business models well, a team capable of providing what is necessary to get to the right deal, and attractive for the companies," Shay added. "We won’t do a deal a disappear, we’ll continue to help and we’ll build joint value.

"Ziv Elul, the CEO, is a serial entrepreneur, very well connected and active in the market as an entrepreneur and investor; Roy Zisapel is CEO of Radware, a company listed on Nasdaq, with a great deal of experience; Daniel Recanati is a manager of a venture capital firm with a great deal of experience and excellent connections in the market. On the American side there are board members with the ability to help companies and who know their way around the capital markets; and there’s me. I’d like to hope that we represent not just money, but also added value, experience, and the ability to help. The goal of all of us is to find a company and continue to work with it."

Have you already started looking at potential companies for a merger?

"In accordance with the regulatory requirements, we have not yet conducted negotiations with any company, but we’ve done pretty exact, methodical mapping of the Israeli market, and we believe that there are dozens of companies that meet our criteria with which we’d like to talk."

