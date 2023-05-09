Jerusalem-based Joyned teams with travel tech giant Amadeus

Jerusalem-based startup Joyned, which has developed Joyned Booking, a solution that turns booking hotel rooms into a social experience, recently signed a commercial agreement with travel technology giant Amadeus. Joyned’s solution is offered to online travel agents and digital travel companies with which Amadeus works. Joyned says that in the past month the agreement has generated deals worth millions of dollars with several international brands.

Joyned was founded in 2017 by Jonathan Abraham (CEO) and Michael Levinson (CPO). The company employs seventeen people and has so far raised $7 million. Its solution enables users of a travel website or app to send friends and family members an invitation to live chat in which all of them see the site’s content and can decide together about making a booking.

According to Joyned, implementation of its solution improves conversion rates on travel websites by 10%, and leads to average growth of 25% in the monetary value of bookings and growth in the site’s revenue.

Amadeus was founded thirty years ago. It provides a range of technological services to the global tourism and travel industry. Joyned has collaborated with it for several years, and in February this year it appointed Lutz Vorneweg, Partnerships SVP at Amadeus, as its travel industry expert.

"Social hotel bookings are a huge story in the tourism industry, and today we are the only company offering an off-the-shelf solution for tourism websites," Abraham says. "The agreement with Amadeus will enable us to bring our solution to many more tourists around the world, and to make the long and sometimes exhausting process of arranging a vacation into something simple, quick and fun for them."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 9, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.