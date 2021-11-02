Jerusalem's tallest high-rise approved

The Jerusalem Local Planning and Building Committee has approved the 40-floor Marom Tower, which when completed will be the city's tallest high rise. The Marom Tower is part of the City Gateway (Sha'ar Ha'Ir) project and will be located adjacent to the new Jerusalem railway station, central bus station and International Conference Center (Binyanei Ha'uma).

The tower will have 80,000 square meters of office and commercial space, a hotel and conference facilities. The bottom eight floors will include a cultural center, art galleries and museum.

The Marom Tower is one of 20 towers being built in the City Gateway project at the western entrance to the city.

The tower has been designed by New York-based architect Ian Bader.

