John Paulson donates $250m to Hebrew University

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem has announced the receipt of a $250 million donation from John Paulson. The donation will be used to build a new Faculty of Engineering, and to advance the medical faculty at the university and research into the treatment of trauma. It will also go towards the formation of a think tank on pressing public needs.

Paulson, a hedge fund manager who is in 309th place of the "Forbes" magazine list of the world’s wealthiest people with a net wroth estimated at $11.2 billion, made his fortune when he used credit default swaps to bet against the US subprime market on the eve of the financial crisis of 2008. According to "The New York Times", he gained $4 billion on this maneuver, which instantly made him one of the most prominent investors on Wall Street.

"Israel, a country of only ten million people, has astounded the world with its scientific and technological prowess. As Israel’s leading university, Hebrew University has provided top-tier higher education to generations of students. Given its quality and productivity I can think of no more deserving university for philanthropic support than Hebrew University," Paulson said.

"This gift is also meant to show support and international solidarity with Israel. If there was ever a time to step up and support the country and its institutions, this would be it," he added.

This donation follows previous contributions by the Paulson Family Foundation to engineering and computer science research at the university, among them the Paulson Bar-El Building for Computer Science and Engineering, and the John Paulson Building for Electrical Engineering. In recognition of the current donation, the Hebrew University’s Mount Scopus Campus will be renamed the Alina and John Paulson Campus.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 18, 2026.

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