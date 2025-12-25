Keystone obtains NIS 1.75b finance for Egged from Leumi
Infrastructure investment firm Keystone, which controls the Egged transport group, has agreed a new NIS 1.75 billion financing package for Egged with Bank Leumi. The new agreement replaces financing under two separate agreements in the past with a consortium of finance houses.
The new finance will be used to recycle the existing debt, and includes a framework for buying the balance of shares still held by Egged’s members, 13.2%.
Egged buses at Rishon LeZion Central Bus Station credit: Shutterstock