Keystone obtains NIS 1.75b finance for Egged from Leumi

Infrastructure investment firm Keystone, which controls the Egged transport group, has agreed a new NIS 1.75 billion financing package for Egged with Bank Leumi. The new agreement replaces financing under two separate agreements in the past with a consortium of finance houses.

The new finance will be used to recycle the existing debt, and includes a framework for buying the balance of shares still held by Egged’s members, 13.2%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 25, 2025.

