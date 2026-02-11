Lufthansa Group restoring Israel night flights

Lufthansa Group is gradually restoring its night flights to Israel, but not in the full format. Some flights will make an intermediate stop to switch crews, which will extend journey times.

Until February 28, Lufthansa night flights from Tel Aviv will make a short stop in Athens to change crews. The night flights of Swiss, which have been halted in the past few weeks, are also expected to resume, on February 16, and will operate in a similar way. The upshot is that flights advertised as scheduled night flights are not at this stage being operated as direct flights, and journey times will accordingly be longer.

Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines, on the other hand, will operate direct flights to and from Tel Aviv with intermediate stops, although there may be ad hoc changes in the schedule, in which case passnegers will be updated.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 11, 2026.

