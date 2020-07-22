Medical holography co RealView Imaging raises $10m

Israeli medical holography RealView Imaging today announced the completion of its $10 million series C financing round. New investors include OurCrowd, Judith and Kobi Richter, while existing shareholders have also participated in this round, including Dr. Shimon Eckhouse, Zohar Gilon and Uzia Galil. Dr. Kobi Richter, Founder and Chairman of Medinol, and Prof. Michael Eldar, former Director of the Cardiology Institute at Sheba Medical Center, joined the company's Board of Directors as part of this round.

RealView Imaging is pioneering the field of Holography Guided Interventions with the Holoscope - a system that creates true 3D volumetric holograms from medical imaging data. The Holoscope is designed to enable physicians to view and directly interact with hyper-realistic 3D holograms of the patient's actual anatomy, which float in free space at hands reach during interventional procedures. The system's 3D interactive visualization tools empower imaging-based minimally-invasive medical interventions, which is one of the most rapidly growing fields in medicine.

The company was founded by Aviad Kaufman, Shaul Gelman and Prof. Carmel Rotschild, with a seed investment led by chairman Dr. Shimon Eckhouse.

Dr. Eckhouse said, "We are now focused on the commercialization of the HOLOSCOPE™-i system, initially in North America and in Europe. By incorporating medical holography into routine clinical workflow, we expect to revolutionize the way clinicians engage with 3D medical imaging."

Dr. Kobi Richter added: "RealView has created a unique solution that will address fundamental usability requirements and a wide range of clinical needs for advanced imaging. Given the company's broad IP portfolio and technology maturity, I believe RealView can significantly impact the growing field of structural heart interventions, as well as additional future clinical fields such as electrophysiology and interventional oncology procedures. All these fields strongly rely on advanced 3D imaging technologies that will guide the physician accurately and clearly in his intervention in patient's spaces that are not visible to his eyes."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 22, 2020

