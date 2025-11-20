Meron Capital raises third fund

Venture capital firm Meron Capital launched its third fund today, Meron Capital 3, amounting to $70 million. The fund will focus on early-stage investment, pre-seed and seed, in enterprise software, cyber, fintech, digital health, climate-tech, and DevOps.

Meron Capital’s first two funds raised $100 million in total. They are invested in companies with a current aggregate value of over $8 billion, and have recorded seven substantial exits, among them Laminar, Testim, and Loom Systems. Meron Capital says that the new fund is intended to deepen its entrepreneurial model, working closely with company founders from early stages.

The firm has also announced that, after two years as a venture partner, Gil Shai is joining Liron Azrielant and Daniel Roditi as a general partner. Shai was one of the founders of CloudEndure, which was sold to AWS for $300 million, and served as a senior executive at AWS. As an angel investor, he has invested in over forty companies.

Shai said that the decision to join Meron Capital was due to the firm’s deep commitment to a "founder friendly" approach. "I’ve been on both sides of the table and am very familiar with the ups and downs of building a startup," he said.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 20, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.