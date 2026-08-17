Microsoft appoints Nati Amsterdam Israel general manager

After nearly a decade as country director of Nvidia Israel, Nati Amsterdam will take over as general manager of Microsoft Israel, replacing Alon Haimovich.

Amsterdam takes up the post after a stormy period in which Microsoft management in Seattle carried out a probe into the use of its cloud service by Israeli security agencies.

Amsterdam is undergoing an interesting change. He is switching from a role in which he manages some of the products in highest demand - Nvidia’s Blackwell and Vera Rubin processors, sought after by server farm builders and neocloud companies - to the challenge of preserving Microsoft’s standing in a period when the company’s image locally is at a low.

Microsoft has sustained blows in Israel on several fronts. The company lost the government’s Nimbus cloud tender to Amazon and Google. More and more government ministries and agencies are transferring their cloud and software systems to the tender winners. Earlier this year, the digital and Accountant General’s departments at the Ministry of Finance decided to replace Microsoft’s Office suite with equivalent products from Google Workspace.

Microsoft’s image in Israel also suffered when it unilaterally decided to terminate the cloud agreement with IDF signals intelligence unit 8200 because of what it said was a breach of the terms of use, and subsequently carried out an in-depth investigation into the way in which Israeli security forces used its systems. The previous general manager Alon Haimovich left earlier this year because of the probe, and was temporarily switched to managing Microsoft’s French branch.

Amsterdam (51) brings extensive experience in working with the organizational market in Israel - universities, large companies, real estate developers, and server farms - and with government and the army.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 17, 2026.

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