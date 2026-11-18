Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings (TASE: MGDL), controlled by Shlomo Eliahu (45.4%) and managed by Ronen Agassi, delivered welcome news to its investors this morning: for the first time since 2019, Migdal is resuming dividend distributions. The company will distribute NIS 530 million, with NIS 240 million going to controlling shareholder Eliahu.

This move had been expected for some time, with the company repeatedly expressing hope over the past year that a distribution would soon be possible, but it has now been made official.

The possibility of resuming dividend distributions follows improvements in Migdal’s financial ratios, chiefly its solvency ratio. Migdal has also reached the targets set for its 2027 strategic plan a year ahead of schedule.

Nevertheless, Migdal’s annualized return on equity for the third quarter fell to 19.3%, down from nearly 24% in the same quarter last year. Comprehensive profit declined by 1.7% to NIS 526 million. This is attributed to a dearth of gains from capital market activity in the third quarter. Capital market-related profit totaled just NIS 7 million, which compares with NIS 257 million in the corresponding quarter of 2025. For the first nine months of the year, comprehensive profit rose by 5% to NIS 1.42 billion, despite a 35% drop in financial profit from capital market activity to NIS 229 million.

Migdal’s core business operations (long-term savings, health insurance, general insurance, and agency activities), which are removed from the volatility of the capital markets, showed a much more positive profit trend, up 48% in the third quarter to NIS 831 million. Since the beginning of the year, profit from core business operations has risen by 24% to NIS 2.14 billion.

Migdal’s total assets have grown by 11% since the start of the year, reaching NIS 644 billion by the end of the third quarter.

"This quarter reflects the business momentum the group has maintained over the past few years. We have fully met our 2027 targets, while achieving significant progress across all key business metrics," Agassi said, He noted that in March 2026, the targets of the strategic plan were updated to extend through the end of 2028, and "we are now focused on realizing them."

In auto insurance, following a decline in premiums for comprehensive insurance, Migdal posted a pre-tax loss of NIS 19 million for the third quarter, which compares with a profit of NIS 26 million in the same quarter last year. Year-to-date, Migdal has posted a loss of NIS 10 million in this sector, which compares with a profit of NIS 82 million during the corresponding period last year. According to the company, this is due to a "decline in the average premium."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 18, 2026.

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