Moloco leads group buying 48% stake in AppsFlyer

After the collapse of the acquisition deal with Apollo, veteran Herzliya-based technology company AppsFlyer has carried out an investment round with Google, Meta, Unity and Moloco amounting to $1.3 billion, at a post-money valuation of $2.7 billion. Most of the round consists for a purchase of 48% of the company’s shares from existing investors Pitango, Qumra, Geneal Atlantic and others, and from the company’s employees.

AppsFlyer confirmed the existence of the raise, led by the smallest of the group Moloco, but provided no details of its size or the company valuation. The reported valuation is higher than the valuation in the planned acquisition by private equity funds Apollo and Fortissimo earlier this year, which was $2 billion, and higher than it was six years ago, when the company raised $225 million at a valuation of $2 billion.

The company informed its employees of the move at a meeting yesterday afternoon. Those of the 1,300 employees, 700 of them at the Herzliya development center, who hold shares will benefit from a partial exit for amounts that could be in the millions of dollars.

One of the aims of the raise is to bring AppsFlyer into the AI agents era. The company has developed a system for managing advertising campaigns for app developers and marketing managers that measures their effectiveness, assisting the advertisers in choosing the right creative for their target markets and the right marketing channels. AppsFlyer says that the current investment will enable it to develop cross-platform measurement and to continue developing measurement infrastructure that supports autonomous marketing and agentic workflows.

AppsFlyer is a profitable company with annual revenue of some $500 million. Last year, it considered an IPO in New York, but shelved the plans because its growth rate, estimated at 10-15% annually, was too low.

" Each investment is minority, non-controlling, and non-exclusive. Investors will not be entitled to preferential treatment in relation to AppsFlyer’s APIs, measurement signals, attribution logic, or commercial terms," AppsFlyer said in its announcement of the round. "Customers will continue to control which partners they work with and what data they share with each of them. All investors intend to continue working with their measurement providers, as well as AppsFlyer, in an ongoing commitment to the principle that measurement must remain independent and neutral."

Goldman Sachs acted as exclusive financial advisor to AppsFlyer. Meitar, Law Offices and Latham & Watkins acted as legal advisors to AppsFlyer. JPMorgan acted as financial advisor to the new investor group. Freshfields and Herzog Law acted as legal advisors to Moloco. Fenwick acted as corporate legal advisor to Meta. H-F & Co. acted as legal advisor to the existing investors.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 23, 2026.

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