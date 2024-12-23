Mon: Main indices edge downwards

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today: the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.08%, to 2,388.18 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index also fell 0.08%, to 2,422.71 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.14%, to 443.38 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.02%, to 387.10 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.32 billion in equities and NIS 3.22 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar exchange rate was set 0.03% lower, at NIS 3.6490/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.04% lower, at NIS 3.7928/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 0.19%. Bank Leumi fell 0.63%; Teva fell 1.37%; Nice fell 0.55%; and The Phoenix Holdings rose 0.99%.

Notable advancers today were Israel Shipyards, up 4.54%; Bazan, up 4.41%; and Enlight, up 4.17%. Enlight announced a financing agreement for its Roadrunner solar energy project near Tucson, Arizona today. The TASE fell 3.72%, Partner fell 3.42%, and Inrom Construction fell 3.16%.

