Mon: Banks buck market

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.46%, to 1,649.30 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.49%, to 1,726.09 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.70%, to 568.41 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.56% to 386.38 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.75 billion in equities and NIS 5.27 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.307% lower from Friday, at NIS 3.251/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.421% higher, at NIS 3.955/€.

On the market, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.62% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.29%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 4.41% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) fell 3.91% and Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) fell 3.11%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.96% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.10%.

Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) rose 1.76% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.59%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.39% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.49%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.17% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.79%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 10, 2021

