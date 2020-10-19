Mon: Banks down sharply on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.12%, to 1,363.61 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index was unchanged at 1,407.79 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.64%, to 515.76 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.22% to 359.28 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.29 billion in equities and NIS 3.28 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.148% lower from Friday at NIS 3.378/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.490% higher at NIS 3.981/€.

On the market, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 4.29% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.80%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.64%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.30%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 0.90%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 8.55% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.12% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 2.93%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.37% on the day's biggest trading turnover. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1%, Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) rose 0.75%, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 2.13% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.99%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 19, 2020

