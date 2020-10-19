search
Front > TASE report

Mon: Banks down sharply on flat TASE

19 Oct, 2020 18:57
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Discount Bank led the declines today while Opko and Tower led the gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.12%, to 1,363.61 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index was unchanged at 1,407.79 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.64%, to 515.76 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.22% to 359.28 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.29 billion in equities and NIS 3.28 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.148% lower from Friday at NIS 3.378/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.490% higher at NIS 3.981/€.

On the market, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 4.29% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.80%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.64%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.30%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 0.90%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 8.55% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.12% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 2.93%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.37% on the day's biggest trading turnover. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1%, Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) rose 0.75%, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 2.13% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.99%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 19, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018