search
Front > TASE report

Mon: Banks lead TASE losses

11 May, 2026 18:48
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The Bank and Real Estate indices fell today as chip company Camtek led the gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.09% to 4,510.38 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.30% to 4,463.33 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.37% to 724.80 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.03%, to 422.94 points Turnover totaled NIS 5.68 billion in equities and NIS 4.86 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.069% higher from Friday, at NIS 2.909/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.114% higher, at NIS 3.423/€.

The Banking Index fell 2.1% today and the Real Estate index fell by more than 3%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 3%, on the day’s biggest trading turnover, and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 3.03%.

Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 5.26% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, after publishing its first quarter results. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.78%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.12% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.85%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 6.06% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 5.16% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 3.57%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 11, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018