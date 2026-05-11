Mon: Banks lead TASE losses

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.09% to 4,510.38 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.30% to 4,463.33 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.37% to 724.80 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.03%, to 422.94 points Turnover totaled NIS 5.68 billion in equities and NIS 4.86 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.069% higher from Friday, at NIS 2.909/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.114% higher, at NIS 3.423/€.

The Banking Index fell 2.1% today and the Real Estate index fell by more than 3%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 3%, on the day’s biggest trading turnover, and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 3.03%.

Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 5.26% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, after publishing its first quarter results. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.78%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.12% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.85%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 6.06% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 5.16% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 3.57%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 11, 2026.

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