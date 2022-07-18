Mon: Banks lead continued TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.80%, to 1,884.48 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.96%, to 1,944.25 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.66% to 422.90 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 374.44 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.94 billion in equities and NIS 3.07 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.775% today from Friday, at NIS 3.455/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.292% at NIS 3.501/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market, rising 2.25%, on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.88%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.38%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.73%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.15% and Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 3.17% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.49%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fel 2.19% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 4.21% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 6.58%.

