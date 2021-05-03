Mon: Banks lift TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.85%, to 1,654.45 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.13%, to 1,732.84 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.95%, to 595.34 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.55% to 381.15 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.75 billion in equities and NIS 3.74 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.031% lower from Friday, at NIS 3.246/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.377% lower, at NIS 3.912/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market rising 2.74% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.47%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.71% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.47%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.15% and

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.07%. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 2.51%.

Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) fell 1.88% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.14%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.51% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA fell 0.67%.

