Mon: Banks lift TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.64%, to 2,041.68 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.62% to 2,039.83 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.58% to 414.55 points. The All Bond corporate bond index was unchanged at 380.78 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.70 billion in equities and NIS 3.53 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.847% from Friday, at NIS 3.631/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.773% lower at NIS 3.953/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rose 1.19% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.01% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.85%. First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 1.88%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.01%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 2.85% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 3.54% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.27%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.86% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 1.85% and Amot Investments (TASE: AMOT) fell 1.79%.