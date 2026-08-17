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Front > TASE report

Mon: Banks weigh on market

17 Aug, 2026 18:14
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The banks and Nice led the TASE lower today as Next and Tower bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.67% to 4,174.52 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.19% to 4,026.31 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.70% to 630.89 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 428.21 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.55 billion in equities and NIS 3.91 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.135% lower from Friday, at NIS 2.95/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.196% higher, at NIS 3.419/€.

On the market, the Banking Index fell 2.93% on profit taking. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market, falling 1.80% on tyhe day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.60%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 3.12% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 3.28%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 6.11% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 0.97%.

Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) rose 7.20% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 7.11% Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.17% and href="http://www.tevapharm.com" target="new">Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.03%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 17, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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