Mon: Banks weigh on market

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.67% to 4,174.52 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.19% to 4,026.31 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.70% to 630.89 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 428.21 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.55 billion in equities and NIS 3.91 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.135% lower from Friday, at NIS 2.95/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.196% higher, at NIS 3.419/€.

On the market, the Banking Index fell 2.93% on profit taking. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market, falling 1.80% on tyhe day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.60%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 3.12% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 3.28%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 6.11% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 0.97%.

Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) rose 7.20% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 7.11% Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.17% and href="http://www.tevapharm.com" target="new">Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.03%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 17, 2026.

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