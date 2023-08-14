search
Mon: Bezeq leads market down

14 Aug, 2023 18:36
Bezeq and Tower led the declines today as NICE Systems and Delek bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.66%, to 1,856.45 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.74%, to 1,873.45 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.41% to 379.73 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 371.19 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.54 billion in equities and NIS 3.31 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.027% from Friday, at NIS 3.724/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.406% lower at NIS 4.077/€.

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 3.69% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.74% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.61%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.66%.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) led the market today, falling 0.21% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.21% and Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.07%.

Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) rose 2.27% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.99%, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 1.40% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.23%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 14, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

