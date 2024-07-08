search
Mon: Camtek higher as market falls

8 Jul, 2024 19:07
Globes correspondent

Elbit Systems and ICL led the declines today as Camtek and Nova bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.81%, to 2,046.51 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.97% to 2,026.99 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.70% to 420.31 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.21% to 377.60 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.99 billion in equities and NIS 3.72 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.967% from Friday, at NIS 3.685/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.854% higher at NIS 3.994/€.

On the market, Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 4.87% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.96%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.85% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.94%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.18% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.58% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.61%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 2.30% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 0.66%.

