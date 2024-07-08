Mon: Camtek higher as market falls

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.81%, to 2,046.51 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.97% to 2,026.99 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.70% to 420.31 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.21% to 377.60 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.99 billion in equities and NIS 3.72 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.967% from Friday, at NIS 3.685/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.854% higher at NIS 3.994/€.

On the market, Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 4.87% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.96%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.85% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.94%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.18% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.58% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.61%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 2.30% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 0.66%.

