Mon: Ceasefire proposal boosts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today, boosted by a proposed ceasefire plan. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.41% to 4,248.43 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.19% to 4,156.65 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.98% to 685.45 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.15% to 422.19 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.89 billion in equities and NIS 3.28 billion in bonds.

The market reopens on Thursday after the Passover holiday.

There was no foreign exchange trading today because of the Easter holiday in the West. On Friday, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate 0.16% lower, at NIS 3.1650/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.18% lower, at NIS 3.6360/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 3.27% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.29%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.24% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.40%.

Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) rose 5.71% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.03%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.66% and Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 1.66%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.90% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 2.63% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 6, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.