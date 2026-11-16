Mon: Chip cos drag TASE sharply lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today, dragged lower in late trading by sharp losses on Wall Street. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.55% to 3,975.40 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.33% to 3,868.64 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.40% to 579.78 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 426.81 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.84 billion in equities and NIS 5.85 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.75% higher from Friday, at NIS 3.223/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.223% higher, at NIS 3.547/€.

On the market the Technology Index fell 2.67%, while the Insurance Index rose 0.15%.

The chip companies suffered huge losses today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 12.24% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 10.30% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI fell 6.35%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.97%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.47% after reporting its third quarter results. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.48% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) fell 2.75%.

Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings (TASE: MGDL) rose 2.55% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.35% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.86%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 16, 2026.

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