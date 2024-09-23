search
Mon: Chip cos lead TASE higher

23 Sep, 2024 18:38
Chip stocks Camtek, Nova and Tower led the gains on the market today while El Al led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.78% to 2,029.18 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.60% to 2017.65 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.12% to 404.99 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.08% to 382.15 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.73 billion in equities and NIS 4.37 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.372% from Friday, at NIS 3.779/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.109% lower at NIS 4.20/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.89% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.05%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.31%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.50%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 3.6% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 3.22% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.63%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.83%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 0.68% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 0.68%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 2.96% today.

