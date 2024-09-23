Mon: Chip cos lead TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.78% to 2,029.18 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.60% to 2017.65 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.12% to 404.99 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.08% to 382.15 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.73 billion in equities and NIS 4.37 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.372% from Friday, at NIS 3.779/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.109% lower at NIS 4.20/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.89% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.05%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.31%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.50%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 3.6% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 3.22% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.63%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.83%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 0.68% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 0.68%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 2.96% today.

