Mon: Chip cos lift TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.82% to 3,035.24 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.63% to 3,104.81 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.71% to 543.73 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.15% to 408.17 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.08 billion in equities and NIS 3.46 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.149 from Friday, at NIS 3.356/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.898% lower at NIS 3.909/€.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) led the market today, rising 2.86% after reporting the $955 million acquisition of Cognigy. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 5.55% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 4.39% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.89%.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.41% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.34%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.37% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.90%.

Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) fell 3.28% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.32% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.78%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 2.87% while Isracard (TASE: ISCD) fell 2.93%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 28, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.