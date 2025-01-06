Mon: Chips cos lead TA 35 Index to new record

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.10% to 2,456.44 points - another new record; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.92% to 2,500.97 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.71% to 475.16 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 397.07 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.15 billion in equities and NIS 4.09 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.547% from Friday, at NIS 3.636/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.609% higher at NIS 3.783/€. <

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.99% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.80%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.20%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.90%. p>Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 6.25% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 5.81%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.45% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 2.11%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.6% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA fell 0.93%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 2.67%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 6, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.