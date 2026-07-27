Mon: Chip cos lead sharp falls

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.15% to 4,161.81 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.87% to 4,095.62 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.58% to 676.34 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 427.30 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.98 billion in equities and NIS 5.18 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.718% lower from Friday, at NIS 3.040/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.737% lower, at NIS 3.461/€.

On the market, the Defense Index fell 3.5% but it was the chip companies that led the market’s losses.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) led the market today, falling 14.56% on the day’s biggest trading turnover, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 7.05% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI fell 7.87%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 3.17%, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA fell 3.95% and Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 3.77%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 7.18% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.80% and Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 1.31%. NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 3.22% and Melisron (TASE: MLSR) rose 2.53%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 27, 2026.

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