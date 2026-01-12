Mon: Defense stocks lift TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.68% to 3,884.13 points - a new record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.49% to 3,926.38 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.84% to 692.48 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.11% to 423.86 points. Turnover totalled NIS 4.87 billion in equities and NIS 6.40 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.631% lower from Friday, at NIS 3.15/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.265% lower, at NIS 3.682/€.

Defense stocks led the gains today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 7.57% after signing a major deal with an Asia Pacific country, for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) rose 5.56%. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 5.03%, Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT) rose 2.05% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.65%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.94% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 0.81%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.27% and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.52%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 12, 2026.

