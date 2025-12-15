Mon: Delek leads TASE declines

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.51% to 3,595.63 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.69% to 3,606.96 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.90% to 600.38 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 417.88 points. Turnover totalled NIS 3.62 billion in equities and NIS 3.22 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.219% higher from Friday, at NIS 3.209/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.343% higher, at NIS 3.769/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 0.80% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. NextVision (TASE: NXSN) rose 3.56% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.83%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 0.47% and Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings (TASE: MGDL) rose 2.66%.

Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 3.19% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and its energy exploration and production unit NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) fell 1.90%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.73%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.44%. Phoenix Finance (TASE: PHOE) fell 1.52% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.02%.

