Mon: El Al bucks market

21 Oct, 2024 18:23
The TASE record breaking rally ended today as the banks and Elbit fell.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.16% to 2,177.09 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.23% to 2172.29 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.15% to 424.37 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 386.89 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.87 billion in equities and NIS 1.51 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.619% from Friday, at NIS 3.736/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.79% higher at NIS 4.055/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.08% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.11%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.53% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.97%.

The Phoenix Holdings (TASE: PHOE) fell 2.57%, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.51%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.01% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.35% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 0.90% and Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 1.12%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 1.55% on the news that British Airways has cancelled all Tel Aviv flights until March 2025. Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 4.24% and Menora Mivtachim (TASE: MMHD) fell 3.08%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 21, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

