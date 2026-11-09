Mon: El Al gains strongly on TA 35 debut

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.84% to 4,013.50 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.97% to 3,898.91 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.38% to 583.84 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 426.41 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.40 billion in equities and NIS 5.53 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.72% lower from Friday at NIS 3.171/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.65% lower at NIS 3.549/€.

On the market, the Biomed Index rose 3.4% and the Insurance Index rose 3.69%.

NextVision (TASE: NXSN) rose 9.26% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today after reporting strong third quarter results. El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 5.39% on its debut on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 3.02%, and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI rose 7.39%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 5.24% and Phoenix Finance (TASE: PHOE) rose 3.95%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.53% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.07% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 2.29%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 9, 2026.

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