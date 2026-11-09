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Mon: El Al gains strongly on TA 35 debut

9 Nov, 2026 19:13
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

NextVision and El Al led the big gains today as Delek lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.84% to 4,013.50 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.97% to 3,898.91 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.38% to 583.84 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 426.41 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.40 billion in equities and NIS 5.53 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.72% lower from Friday at NIS 3.171/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.65% lower at NIS 3.549/€.

On the market, the Biomed Index rose 3.4% and the Insurance Index rose 3.69%.

NextVision (TASE: NXSN) rose 9.26% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today after reporting strong third quarter results. El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 5.39% on its debut on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 3.02%, and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI rose 7.39%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 5.24% and Phoenix Finance (TASE: PHOE) rose 3.95%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.53% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.07% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 2.29%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 9, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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