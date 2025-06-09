Mon: Elbit Systems lower as TASE slips

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.22% to 2,729.64 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.20% to 2,746.47 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.22% to 487.46 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 399.97 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.87 billion in equities and NIS 5.40 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.514% lower at NIS 3.484/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.64% lower at NIS 3.977/€.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) led the market today, falling 2.67% on the day's biggest trading turnover, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.49% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 0.83%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (TASE: ENLT) rose 1.78% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.23%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.77% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 1.54%. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.90%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.89% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.38%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 3.35%.

