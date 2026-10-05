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Mon: Elbit Systems stands out in mixed trading

5 Oct, 2026 19:22
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Elbit Systems rose strongly as the Tel Aviv 35 Index edged higher, but the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.33%, to 4,223.74 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.21%, to 4,063.58 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.75%, to 621.99 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.14%, to 427.61 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.40 billion in equities and NIS 6.64 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.03% lower, at NIS 3.0590/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.35% lower, at NIS 3.4299/€.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Technology Index rose 1.03%, the Tel Aviv Biomed Index fell 3.24%, and the Tel Aviv Construction Index fell 3.08%.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.90%. Bank Hapoalim fell 0.19%; Elbit Systems rose 5.99%; Tower Semiconductor rose 1.99%; and Harel fell 1.97%.

Besides Elbit Systems, notable advancers today were RP Optic, up 5.06%; Veridis, up 4.58%; Bet Shemesh Engines, up 4.22%; and OPC Energy, up 4.11%. WeSure Global Tech fell 8.37%, Aryt fell 8.19%, Bazan fell 6.79%, and Qualitau fell 6.69%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 5, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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