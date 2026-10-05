Mon: Elbit Systems stands out in mixed trading

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.33%, to 4,223.74 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.21%, to 4,063.58 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.75%, to 621.99 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.14%, to 427.61 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.40 billion in equities and NIS 6.64 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.03% lower, at NIS 3.0590/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.35% lower, at NIS 3.4299/€.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Technology Index rose 1.03%, the Tel Aviv Biomed Index fell 3.24%, and the Tel Aviv Construction Index fell 3.08%.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.90%. Bank Hapoalim fell 0.19%; Elbit Systems rose 5.99%; Tower Semiconductor rose 1.99%; and Harel fell 1.97%.

Besides Elbit Systems, notable advancers today were RP Optic, up 5.06%; Veridis, up 4.58%; Bet Shemesh Engines, up 4.22%; and OPC Energy, up 4.11%. WeSure Global Tech fell 8.37%, Aryt fell 8.19%, Bazan fell 6.79%, and Qualitau fell 6.69%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 5, 2026.

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