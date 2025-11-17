Mon: Elbit jumps on mixed TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.12% to 3,451.39 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.22% to 3,497.86 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.49% to 594.70 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 419.75 points. Turnover totalled NIS 3.83 billion in equities and NIS 5.11 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.185% higher from Friday, at NIS 3.241/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.051% lower, at NIS 3.759/€.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) led the market today, rising 6.97% on the day's biggest trading turnover, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after announcing a huge new deal. Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 1.99% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 0.50%. Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) rose 3.01% and Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 2.21%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.23% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.17% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.38%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.69% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.80%.

