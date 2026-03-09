Mon: Global market plunge reaches Tel Aviv

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.98% to 4,227.02 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.88% to 4,204.76 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.41% to 698.62 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.27% to 423.39 points. Turnover totaled NIS 7.19 billion in equities and NIS 5.01 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 1.235% higher from Monday, at NIS 3.115/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.809% higher, at NIS 3.601/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 2.74% on the biggest trading turnover today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.58%, fell 1.56% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 3.75%.

Insurance stocks also fell sharply today. Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) fell 6.39% and Phoenix Finance (TASE: PHOE) fell 5.36%. Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 5.51% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 4.82%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 7.93% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 4.22% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 6.23%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 8.95% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 7.99%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 9, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.