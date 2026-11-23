The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today, wiping out losses in late trading after the announcement of Jensen Huang’s reinstatement as Nvidia CEO boosted tech companies. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.49% to 3,880.45 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.43% to 3,768.97 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.55% to 566.37 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 424.94 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.14 billion in equities and NIS 9.69 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.511% higher from Friday, at NIS 3.343/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.403% higher, at NIS 3.665/€.

On the market the Technology Index rose 1.39%, Banking Index rose 0.89% and the Real Estate Index fell 0.30%.

The chip companies rose strongly today on the news of Huang’s return. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 8.62% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 5.41% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI rose 4.83%.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.04% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) rose 1.28%. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 1.49%.

NextVision (TASE: NXSN) fell 3.63% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.94%. and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services (TASE: HARL) fell 2.79% after reporting disappointing third quarter results.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 23, 2026.

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