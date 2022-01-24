search
Mon: ICL leads continued TASE tumble

24 Jan, 2022 18:30
ICL and the banks declined sharply as OPC Energy was the only share to rise on the TA 35 Index.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell steeply today for the second straight session. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 3.54%, to 1,888.75 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 3.67%, to 1,975.47 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 4.02% to 472.32 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.39% to 391.12 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.64 billion in equities and NIS 4.89 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.860% from Friday, at NIS 3.167/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.623% higher at NIS 3.583/€.

On the market, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 3.83% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 4.45%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 4.58% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 3.26%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 6.06% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 11.36% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today after falling 14.47% yesterday. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.58%, NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.70% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.99%. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 3.28%, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.31%.

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 0.74%, the only share to rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) fell 3.58% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 24, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

