Mon: ICL leads continued TASE tumble

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell steeply today for the second straight session. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 3.54%, to 1,888.75 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 3.67%, to 1,975.47 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 4.02% to 472.32 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.39% to 391.12 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.64 billion in equities and NIS 4.89 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.860% from Friday, at NIS 3.167/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.623% higher at NIS 3.583/€.

On the market, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 3.83% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 4.45%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 4.58% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 3.26%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 6.06% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 11.36% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today after falling 14.47% yesterday. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.58%, NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.70% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.99%. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 3.28%, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.31%.

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 0.74%, the only share to rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) fell 3.58% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 24, 2022.

