Mon: Insurance stocks lead TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.23% to 3,627.18 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.18% to 3,653.65 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.20% to 622.85 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 420.37 points. Turnover totalled NIS 4.08 billion in equities and NIS 3.50 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.534% higher from Friday, at NIS 3.203/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.295% higher, at NIS 3.768/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 2.02% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.50%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.35% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.71%.

Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings (TASE: MGDL) rose 4.49% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Phoenix Finance (TASE: PHOE) rose 2.64% and Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 1.06%. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.85%.

Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 3.32% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.89% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.06%. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 1.69% and YH Dimri Construction and Development (TASE: DIMRI) fell 3.23%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 29, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.