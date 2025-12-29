search
Front > TASE report

Mon: Insurance stocks lead TASE gains

29 Dec, 2025 18:59
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Migdal posted the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index today as Next Vision lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.23% to 3,627.18 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.18% to 3,653.65 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.20% to 622.85 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 420.37 points. Turnover totalled NIS 4.08 billion in equities and NIS 3.50 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.534% higher from Friday, at NIS 3.203/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.295% higher, at NIS 3.768/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 2.02% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.50%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.35% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.71%.

Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings (TASE: MGDL) rose 4.49% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Phoenix Finance (TASE: PHOE) rose 2.64% and Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 1.06%. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.85%.

Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 3.32% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.89% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.06%. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 1.69% and YH Dimri Construction and Development (TASE: DIMRI) fell 3.23%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 29, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018