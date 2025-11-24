search
Mon: Interest rate cut boosts stocks

24 Nov, 2025 18:49
Globes correspondent

The main indices rose sharply today, with the real estate sector particularly strong.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today, boosted by the Bank of Israel Monetary Committee’s decision to cut the bank’s key lending rate by 0.25%. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.53%, to 3,371.41 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index also rose by 1.53%, to 3,410.98 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.38% to 582.52 points. The Real Estate Index rose 2.32%. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.05%, to 414.15 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.82 billion in equities and NIS 4.32 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.06% higher, at NIS 3.2820/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.08% higher, at NIS 3.7864/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 1.16%. Bank Hapoalim fell 0.09%; Teva rose 3.49%; Elbit Systems rose 0.90%; and Nice rose 2.36%.

Real estate stocks were particularly strong today. Notable advancers were Electra Real Estate, up 10.57%, Azorim, up 6.21%, Inrom Construction, up 6%, Electra parent company Elco, up 5.85%, and Africa Israel Residences, up 5.67%. Delek Automotive Systems fell 4.7%, Bet Shemesh Engines fell 2.15%, and El Al fell 1.46%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 24, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

