Mon: Itamar Medical leads TASE higher

13 Sep, 2021 19:25
Globes correspondent

Itamar Medical rose sharply after its acquisition announcement while LivePerson led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.51%, to 1,803.34 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.42%, to 1,856.68 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.43% to 556.23 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.11% to 390.82 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.99 billion in equities and NIS 3.21 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.156% from Friday, at NIS 3.206/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.375% lower at NIS 3.775/€.

On the market, sleep disorder diagnosis company Itamar Medical Ltd. (TASE:ITMR; Nasdaq: ITMR) stood out, rising 48.8% after ZOLL Medical announced it was buying the company for $538 million, a 50% premium on its share price yesterday.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.5% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.83%. Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1; PHOE5) rose 2.89% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.06% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.38% on the day's biggest trading turnover. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL)rose 1.50%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) rose 2.7% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.52% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.69%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 13, 2021

