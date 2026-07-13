Mon: Late rally wipes out losses

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today as a late rally wiped out losses. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.07% to 4,058.08 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.07% to 4,004.34 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.79% to 656.82 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.09% to 427.63 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.60 billion in equities and NIS 3.52 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.632% higher from Friday, at NIS 3.025/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.591% higher, at NIS 3.457/€.

On the market, the Oil & Gas Index rose 2% led by Delek Group (TASE: DELKG), which rose 4.44% after the successful spin off of Delek Initiatives, for the Leviathan royalties, which rose a whopping 734.77% on its first day of trading.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 0.33% on the day’s biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.22%. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 4.61% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI fell 2.14% and Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 4.33%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.70%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 5.42% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 1.40%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.81% and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.21%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 13, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.